Shea's to require masks regardless of vaccination status for all performances of Disney's 'Frozen'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea's Performing Arts Center will require all patrons, volunteers and staff to wear masks for upcoming performances of Disney's 'Frozen.'

The production, which is currently rehearsing for its opening night on September 10, marks the return of live theatre at Shea's. Its 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new mask policy, theatre-goers must wear a mask at all times, including during the performance, regardless of vaccination status.

Shea's released the following statement outlining the policy:

We are looking forward to welcoming audiences back to Shea's to share in the unique experience that is live theatre. As we raise the curtain for Disney's Frozen, all patrons, volunteers, and staff are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Masks are required at all times-- upon arrival, performance, and departure.



If you have any questions email patronservices@sheas.org.



Shea's Performing Arts Center policies will continue to evolve as conditions change. Shea's will follow the safety protocols from the CDC, New York State, and Erie County. We will continue to keep patrons informed.

Disney's 'Frozen' opens on September 10 and closes on September 24. See the full Shea's 2021 schedule here.