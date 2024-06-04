Disney On Ice set to return to Buffalo's KeyBank Center in October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Disney magic will return to the ice at KeyBank Center when Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto comes to Buffalo in October.

There will be five shows — one on October 17, one on October 18 and three on October 19.



October 17 — 7 p.m.

October 18 — 7 p.m.

October 19 — 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Organizers say audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family, in addition to Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 11 at 10 a.m.

A KeyBank Center presale will be held Thursday at 10 a.m.

You can find more information here.