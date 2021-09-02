Disney magic returns to Shea's Performing Arts Center with 'Frozen'

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — When the Broadway hit "Frozen" opens September 10th it will mark the return of Disney magic to Shea's Performing Arts Center. It's the relaunch of the well received production that had been on hiatus because of COVID.

The princess sisters Elsa and Anna are played by Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler. "It's got such a deep message about the sisters journey of finding this connection but it's also Disney Magic." says Bowman.

Innerbichler who plays Anna says that the real magic of bringing the show to life goes to the talented people behind the scenes, saying "Artisans and craftsmen have come in to try to make these special effects and magic happen in so many ways through costuming, through lighting through set design."

Those familiar with the animated film will not be disappointed, and according to Caroline Bowman (Elsa) they may be surprised. She says "The audience comes in going 'I know frozen', then they realize they don't know frozen. We've added so much to the show and there's more depth to the characters that I think we bring."

The show will have a two week run September 10th through the 24th. You can find more information at the Shea's website.