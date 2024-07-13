'Disgusting and unacceptable': State and local leaders react to shooting of former President Trump

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Political leaders shared prayers on social media in the moments following a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump.

"Any violence against a fellow American is disgusting and unacceptable. We must express political disagreements peacefully, civilly and respectfully," said Governor Kathy Hochul.

"At no time in our society is violence of any nature acceptable. In our nation we resolve our differences at the ballot box, not with violence. I'm thinking and praying for former President Trump's full recovery and any others who may have been injured during today's event." — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 13, 2024

“My thoughts are with former President Trump and all of those affected by this horrible act, and I’m grateful to law enforcement for their swift response. Political violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in American democracy,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 13, 2024

Praying for President Trump and all attendees at the rally in Pennsylvania! — Nick Langworthy (@NickLangworthy) July 13, 2024

A spokesperson for Trump says he is "fine" and being checked out.