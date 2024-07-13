Watch Now
'Disgusting and unacceptable': State and local leaders react to shooting of former President Trump

Election 2024 Trump
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Election 2024 Trump
Posted at 7:40 PM, Jul 13, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Political leaders shared prayers on social media in the moments following a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump.

"Any violence against a fellow American is disgusting and unacceptable. We must express political disagreements peacefully, civilly and respectfully," said Governor Kathy Hochul.

“My thoughts are with former President Trump and all of those affected by this horrible act, and I’m grateful to law enforcement for their swift response. Political violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in American democracy,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

A spokesperson for Trump says he is "fine" and being checked out.

