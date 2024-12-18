Discover Cool Science Month at the Buffalo Museum of Science

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Museum of Science is bringing science to life with Cool Science Month! Throughout the month, visitors can dive into hands-on experiments, interactive exhibits, and engaging demonstrations designed to make learning fun for all ages.

"This month we are looking at cool science," said Amy Biber, the VP of external communications for the Buffalo Museum of Science.

"Animal adaptations for the cold with liquid nitrogen, dry ice, a lot of cool, hands on activities that kids and families might not be able to experience anywhere else."

Cool Science Month runs through the month of December. Visitors can check the museum’s website for event schedules and ticket information.

"By creating these experiences, we're giving them access to knowledge, and we're encouraging them to ask questions like, why," said CEO Gary Siddall.

"That's when we come in and follow it up with all the great science content that will influence our visitors."

Take a look at Buffalo Museum of Science for more details.