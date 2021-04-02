Dirt bike kills dog in Buffalo, owner wants more to be done to stop illegal vehicles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday afternoon, that last day Destiny and her four-year-old daughter had with their dog Kirk.

"It happened so fast," Destiny said, "He did a "wheelie" right over my dog. He never stopped, he never looked back, he never slowed down."

Destiny, who wanted her identity protected, said a dirt bike blew through a red light near JFK park in Buffalo. The dirt bike killed her dog and almost hit her daughter.

"(It was) completely reckless, my daughter is traumatized."

Destiny says she filed a police report and called the mayor's office. She now wants the world to know the dangers of the ATV's and dirt bikes on the streets.

Just last week the City of Buffalo announced a new program that will provide a $100 reward for information leading to the confiscation of dirt bikes and ATVs operating illegally in the city. Anyone caught with an ATV or dirt bike faces a $2,500 fine and seizure of the vehicle.

Destiny hopes that penalty is enough and that the death of Kirk will be the last the vehicles cause.

"Dirt bikes do not belong in city streets," Destiny said.