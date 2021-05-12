Dipson Theatres delighted to be back open with "A Quiet Place 2" coming soon

LANCASTER, NY (WKBW-TV) — Locally owned Dipson Theatres has been around for more than eighty years, but it's the last one that has been most difficult.

Tracy Janis, Dipson district manager says "We were shut down for about a year's time, in the meantime we were doing similar to restaurants-we were doing popcorn to go. And that kept the lights on."

They are excited about the premiere of A Quiet Place 2 which opens May 27th. Tickets are on sale already and Tracy says people have been calling about the film, adding that a lot of local people are in the film and "They want to be able to see themselves on the screen."

Die Another Day, the James Bond film that was supposed to open last April is scheduled to hit the screen in November.

Tracy says "It's one thing to watch a movie on Netflix on your couch at home where you can have distractions, it's quite another thing to sit down in a darkened theatre and remove yourself from reality for a couple hours."

You can get more information at their website.