Diocese of Buffalo no longer providing monthly stipend to priest facing child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo has released a statement regarding the allegations against Jeffrey Nowak and his status in the diocese.

Last week, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Nowak was charged by criminal complaint with receipt and possession of child pornography.

Earlier this week, a federal judge ordered Nowak to remain in custody after prosecutors laid out disturbing new allegations they argued show he poses a danger to the community.

According to the diocese, in 2019, it was advised of numerous complaints about Nowak. The diocese said none of the complaints included any allegation of inappropriate sexual contact, possession of child pornography or sexual abuse of a minor, but due to clear evidence of inappropriate conduct of Nowak with adults, he was removed indefinitely from active ministry by then-Bishop Richard Malone.

The diocese said it further required Nowak to engage in professional counseling, which he allegedly repeatedly failed to do.

"In 2020, then-Apostolic Administrator Bishop Edward Scharfenberger reviewed Rev. Nowak’s circumstances and decided to remove him from the Office of Pastor of Our Lady Help of Christians through a process required by canon law, despite the fact that he was on indefinite leave," the diocese said in a release.

According to the diocese, after Bishop Michael Fisher’s appointment to the diocese in January 2021, Bishop Fisher personally met with Nowak and informed him that he would not consider reappointing him to a parish and would not allow him to function as a priest within the Diocese.

The diocese said that, as required by canon law, it must provide some level of financial sustenance to priests, even if they have been removed from active ministry, though not formally removed from the clerical state. Nowak was provided a "modest monthly stipend," less than what an active priest receives, and also less than what a retired priest receives., the diocese said.

Now, the diocese said "in light of the abhorrent criminal conduct recently alleged by federal investigators," it is no longer providing any financial support to Nowak, and Bishop Fisher has instructed the Diocese’s Judicial Vicar to petition the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith to dismiss Nowak from the clerical state.