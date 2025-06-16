Diocese of Buffalo completes vicariate meetings, parishes learn expected contribution to settlement fund

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced it completed Vicariate meetings during which parishes across Western New York learned how much they're being asked to pay towards the diocese's $150 million settlement with more than 800 survivors of sexual abuse.

According to the diocese, "the contribution is based upon a progressive percentage applied to the parishes’ self-reported and unrestricted cash and investments held as of August 31, 2024, the end of the Diocesan fiscal year. Unrestricted cash and investments exclude any prepaid tuition held, Mass offerings and donor-restricted gifts."

The contribution percentages range from 10 to 80 percent of each parish’s unrestricted cash and investments, with the highest percentage applied to parishes scheduled to be closed or merged as part of the Road to Renewal program.



Parish Level Unrestricted Cash & Investment Assets Percent Applied for Contribution Less than $250,000 10% Less than $500,000 25% Less than $750,000 45% Less than $1,000,000 55% More than $1,000,000 65% More than $3,000,000 75% Merging/Closing Parishes 80%

“We recognize that some parishes will see the disparity of settlement contribution levels as somehow unfair. What is important to understand is that the unrestricted cash position of parishes varies greatly, as well the fact that parishes identified for closure and merger with other parish families are naturally assessed at a higher level. This has been discussed extensively with our priests and parish leaders as an essential approach for fulfilling our obligation to the Creditors’ Committee, and to bring healing to survivors and enable the Church in Western New York to finally close this long and difficult chapter of our Diocese and move forward.” - Richard Suchan, Diocesan Chief Operating Officer

The diocese said parishes appealing their closure to the Vatican are assessed at 80 percent of unrestricted cash and investments. If the appeal is successful and the merger decision is overturned, the parish will be returned the difference between the 80 percent assessment and the rate that would have applied.

The diocese detailed the next steps in the process, which you can read below:

"All parish contributions will be held in their respective names in the St. Joseph Investment Fund where all parishes in the Diocese of Buffalo have investment accounts. Transfers affecting these contributions are to be done by July 15, 2025, and will be held in reserve until the settlement is confirmed by the federal bankruptcy court. Parish contributions from this process total $80 million of the $150 million settlement proposed by the Diocese to the Creditors’ Committee and accepted in principle. Additional sources of contributions to the settlement are expected from the Diocese, affiliate Catholic organizations, as well as from proceeds of real estate sales."