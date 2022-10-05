Dinner service returns at DiTondo on October 12, reservations now available

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dinner service will return at DiTondo, one of Buffalo's oldest restaurants which reopened in 2021 after renovations, on October 12 and reservations are now open.

Since the restaurant reopened in October 2021 it has only been open for lunch service. When dinner service returns on the 12th, the menu will focus on regional Italian cuisine. The wine list will also highlight Italian wines.

Dinner service will be offered weekly, Wednesday through Saturday. Online reservations are now open and available here.