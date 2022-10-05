Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dinner service returns at DiTondo on October 12, reservations now available

DITONDO1.jpeg
Provided photo
DITONDO1.jpeg
Posted at 12:27 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 12:27:12-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dinner service will return at DiTondo, one of Buffalo's oldest restaurants which reopened in 2021 after renovations, on October 12 and reservations are now open.

Since the restaurant reopened in October 2021 it has only been open for lunch service. When dinner service returns on the 12th, the menu will focus on regional Italian cuisine. The wine list will also highlight Italian wines.

Dinner service will be offered weekly, Wednesday through Saturday. Online reservations are now open and available here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United