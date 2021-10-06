DiTondo returns to Seneca Street in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A longtime restaurant on Seneca Street in downtown Buffalo has reopened after more than a year of renovations.

DiTondo which first opened in 1904, was closed due to renovations after it was sold in 2019.

“We are honored to carry on the legacy of the DiTondo family and reintroduce this beloved Buffalo restaurant, which has been a treasured and familiar place for family, friends and colleagues for more than one hundred years” said co-founder Rita DiTondo. “We are embracing the old and the new, and decades of DiTondo tradition are guiding this next chapter for the restaurant. We welcome back the people who have dined and made memories here for generations and we invite anyone who would like to experience all that is happening in downtown Buffalo, in the Larkin District and in between—along Seneca Street.”

DiTondo is open for lunch between 12 and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can read more and check out the menu by clicking here.