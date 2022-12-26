Digging out from epic blizzard

KENMORE, NY (WKBW) — After two straight days of horrible blizzard conditions — the sun finally came out Christmas Day and everyone tried to dig out in Kenmore which got blasted by the storm.

For Kenmore kids — it’s all about a snowball fight, but for the adults — it’s the challenge of trying to dig through massive snowdrifts.

Donna Scaduto of Kenmore was shoveling out the apron of her driveway.

“How are you and your family surviving all of this — it’s epic?” Buckley asked. “Oh, my God — it’s rough — it’s rough,” replied Scaduto.

Scaduto says she was worried about losing electricity, but it hung on during the blizzard. However, another neighbor told me other residents on this Kenmore street weren’t so lucky.

“I know these neighbors just down the street that lost power last night, so I know it’s been really tough for a lot of people,” responded Kastle Freeman, Kenmore resident.

Freeman and his son Jack were trying to clear their driveway amazed at the conditions left from what has been dubbed a ‘once-in-a-generation blizzard’.

“It’s just been crazy — a snow bank that’s taller than me on my front lawn and — I was sitting in my front room playing cards with my grandparents — just watching the snow slowly build up and I was like — this is insane,” remarked Jack Freeman.

Across the street, Jack’s younger brother and sister were working to clear out a neighbor's driveway.

“It’s kind of hard — it’s really thick,’ noted Elin Freeman.

And for a younger generation, Brielle Lorenz and Clementine Benson, who are the neighborhood kids in Kenmore — it will be a white Christmas they will never forget.

“It’s amazing! And I like to play with friends in the snow,” declared Benson.

“We’re playing. Snowball fight and we made a fort and I put my foot in it and we made a chandelier,” giggled Lorenz.

For now, all the residents that I spoke with say they’re just thankful they are safe and able to start the dig out of such drastic conditions.

