BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For years, neighbors living next to 102 Johnson Park have warned that the neglected property could collapse. A couple of weeks ago, one of the back walls crumbled.

The city came and took the rest of it down because it was so unstable.

The owner of the long-vacant building is notorious landlord Charles "Chuck" Dobucki, who has been charged over his homes in Allentown and Johnson Park.

Last year, Common Councilman Mitch Nowakowski showed me how the back of the property appeared to be collapsing.

"Basically, 6 feet away from your porch where you're trying to enjoy your life with your family, and this is what you have to live next to," Nowakowski said.

WATCH: 'Didn't have to happen like this': Neglected Johnson Park property partially collapses

'Didn't have to happen like this': Neglected Johnson Park property partially collapses

Joanna Gillespie lives nearby and emailed me about the collapse.

"This is just tragic," she said, "It didn't have to happen like this. You see, if he had been taking care of it all along, even at a minimum, take care of the basics, take care of the roofing. Why would you let this happen? It affects all of us. It affects the whole city."

Kevin Kuhn, who owns a building adjacent to 102 Johnson Park, also wants to see a resolution.

"I'd like to see the building preserved," Kuhn said. "If they deem it structurally unsound, then I hope the owner or the city or the combination come to some conclusion to get some resolution to this property."

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