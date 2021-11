NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Department says an explosion many people heard overnight happened when someone blew up tannerite.

A number of people in the Ridge Road/Andrews Road area reported hearing an explosion around 10:00 p.m. Some say it was so intense it shook their houses.

Niagara County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Bond Lake in Ransomville, but say that no one was there by the time they got there.