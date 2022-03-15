Watch
Did you feel that? Magnitude 2.6 earthquake recorded in Wyoming County Tuesday morning

The United States Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.6 earthquake 2.8 miles north of Gainesville, NY at 11:11 a.m. local time (15:11 UTC) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Mar 15, 2022
GAINESVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake with an epicenter in Wyoming County just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The epicenter was reported to be 2.8 miles north of Gainesville, a village with a population of 222 people. The tremor happened 9.3 kilometers below the ground at 11:11 a.m. local time (15:11 UTC).

The quake's magnitude was recorded at 2.6 on the Richter scale, which measures earthquake intensity from 0 to 9. Earthquakes are usually only felt by people if they are higher than a 2 magnitude. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, damage does not typically occur from earthquakes until they reach a magnitude above 4 or 5.

According to the USGS, the largest recorded earthquake in Western New York was a magnitude 4.9 quake recorded near Attica in 1929.

