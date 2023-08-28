Did you feel it? 3.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in northeast Ohio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in northeast Ohio around 10:43 p.m. on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS reports the earthquake occurred around five miles ESE of Madison, Ohio which is northeast of Cleveland.

It was felt by some in Western New York according to data on the USGS website as well as social media posts.

United States Geological Survey

Earlier this year there was a 3.8 magnitude earthquake recorded in West Seneca and was felt by many across WNY.