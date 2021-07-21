DiCamillo Bakery in Niagara Falls celebrates 101 years as the "neighborhood bakery"

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW-TV) — Last year was DiCamillo Bakery's 100th Anniversary, but the pandemic put a damper on a big celebration. "We did not really celebrate-but we opened the store and we were able to stay open during Covid." says Michael DiCamillo.

Michael is a third generation family member of the business that began as a small bakery in a basement in 1920 and grew into a nationally known and respected name. Dicamillo Bakery has five retail store across Western New York.

Their products can be found in fancy department stores in New York City. Michael says "Neiman Marcus has been our biggest-and Bloomingdales has been our oldest."

The retail store on Linwood in Niagara Falls has grown into a tourist destination ever since the Parkway has been opened according to Michael "This location is more interesting than it's ever been."

There are plans in the works for a DiCamillo museum. Michael has been gathering family photos, memorabilia and the many awards that the company has collected over the years.

You can get more information about the DiCamillo Bakery and all of the retail stores at the company website.