15-year-old boy seriously injured in stabbing at McKinley High School in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a stabbing at McKinley High School Monday.

BREAKING: Authorities tell me a 15-year-old male student was stabbed less than an hour ago here at McKinley High School. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Police are questioning at least two individuals at this time. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/x7TSx8Tcdf — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) September 9, 2024

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in the attack and was taken to the hospital.

Buffalo Police provided an update Monday afternoon with new information on the stabbing. You can watch the full news conference below. Buffalo Police provide new information in stabbing of 15-year-old student at school Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley asked the Buffalo Public Schools superintendent at the State of the Schools Address about what's being done at McKinley to protect students and staff. You can watch the superintendent's response below. Buffalo Schools superintendent is asked what's being done to protect students at McKinley

Police say the student was stabbed by another student inside the school. Authorities are questioning at least two people.

BREAKING: A father just tried picking up his daughter. He tells me she called him saying a male was stabbed in the neck here. Police told him McKinley High is on lockdown. An ambulance just took 1 person away, a second now has pulled up. I’m waiting confirmation from Buffalo PD pic.twitter.com/qQE5bI2jqc — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) September 9, 2024

The father of a McKinley student tells 7 News Reporter Michael Schwartz he spoke with his daughter on the phone and was told someone at the school was stabbed in the neck.

BREAKING: Just saw one person in an ambulance outside McKinley High School. More than 10 Buffalo Police on scene @WKBW pic.twitter.com/BotKH0wcd8 — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) September 9, 2024

WHERE IS MCKINLEY HIGH SCHOOL?

McKinley High School is located on Elmwood Avenue not far from Buffalo State University, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum and the Richardson Olmsted Campus.

