15-year-old boy seriously injured in stabbing at McKinley High School in Buffalo

7 News Reporter Michael Schwartz spoke with a woman who says she is the grandmother of the victim. You can watch his reporting from the school directly below.
Buffalo Police said a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in the attack and was taken to the hospital
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a stabbing at McKinley High School Monday.

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in the attack and was taken to the hospital.

Buffalo Police provided an update Monday afternoon with new information on the stabbing. You can watch the full news conference below.

Buffalo Police provide new information in stabbing of 15-year-old student at school

Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley asked the Buffalo Public Schools superintendent at the State of the Schools Address about what's being done at McKinley to protect students and staff. You can watch the superintendent's response below.

Buffalo Schools superintendent is asked what's being done to protect students at McKinley

Police say the student was stabbed by another student inside the school. Authorities are questioning at least two people.

The father of a McKinley student tells 7 News Reporter Michael Schwartz he spoke with his daughter on the phone and was told someone at the school was stabbed in the neck.

WHERE IS MCKINLEY HIGH SCHOOL?

McKinley High School is located on Elmwood Avenue not far from Buffalo State University, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum and the Richardson Olmsted Campus.

HISTORY OF VIOLENCE

In 2022, a student was stabbed and a security officer was shot during an incident that February.

A Teacher later described McKinley High School culture as "dangerous, bordering on child abuse". You can watch that interview below.

Teacher describes McKinley High School culture as "dangerous, bordering on child abuse"

In 2023, cell phone videos captured students fighting inside the school.

Student fights flood the hallway at McKinley High School

Earlier this year, Parent called on Buffalo Schools to address the McKinley High School violence. You can watch Eileen Buckley's report below.

‘The videos are horrific’: Parent calls on Buffalo Schools to address McKinley High School violence

