Developers sought for rehab and reuse of Buffalo Central Terminal campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation (CTRC) announced it has released a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) as it seeks development teams to partner with in the rehabilitation and reuse of Buffalo's Central Terminal campus.

The CTRC released its community-driven master plan in 2021 and in June it was announced over $60 million would be awarded to the project as part of New York State's "Regional Revitalization Partnership."

“The future of the Terminal is rooted in a shared vision for a path forward. With community, equity, and economic opportunity at the forefront, we are looking for a development partner to reimagine the majestic historic landmark as a lasting cultural and economic hub of activity – a beacon and a destination that attracts people and investment. Together with our neighbors we will join and elevate the strong future of the city and region." - CTRC Executive Director, Monica Pellegrino Faix

“This is the right time to reimagine the Central Terminal campus, given the current momentum of planning and investment to revitalize the Broadway-Fillmore corridor into a vibrant neighborhood where the next generation of Buffalo residents will want to live, work and raise families. In addition to the changes that will come from New York State’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, my Administration will be making major infrastructure investments improving streets, parking, and welcoming streetscape and public spaces." - Mayor Byron Brown

The CTRC said the RFEI will prequalify potential development teams for final selection through a subsequent Request for Proposals (RFP).

The Buffalo Central Terminal campus consists of:

Main Terminal building

Adjacent Mail & Baggage Building

Attached structured parking garage and plaza, located on 12.5 acres of the larger 61-acre historic site and owned by the CTRC

Additional adjacent 16± acres owned by the City of Buffalo, including the Post Office Building and Railway Express Building

