Over $60 million coming to Buffalo Central Terminal as part of NYS 'Regional Revitalization Partnership'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State released details for its Regional Revitalization Partnership Wednesday.

RRP is a "multi-year collaborative initiative between New York State's Empire State Development, local municipalities and private philanthropic partners," according to the governor's office.

The three pillars of the program are:

Fostering small businesses , by providing programs to help improve and grow these enterprises, especially those owned by women and people of color, which expand choices for goods/services to these neighborhoods, revenue/income for community members, and job opportunities;

Investing in placemaking , by funding improvements to local business districts, rebuilding community anchors and revitalizing neighborhoods; and

Preparing our workforce, by enhancing local residents' skills and improving their access to opportunities for good-paying jobs.

As part of the program more than $60 million is reportedly coming to the Buffalo Central Terminal and its CTRC steward organization.

Other investments in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Rochester as part of the program include:

Buffalo

A combined $180 million effort in Buffalo focusing on an expansion of projects and programs being conducted on that city's historic East Side, including undertaking major portions of long-term capital projects, including: $37 million for Broadway Market capital improvements and to set up a not-for-profit operating entity; major investments in the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor and to restore historic greenhouses at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

Niagara Falls

A combined $40 million effort in Niagara Falls that will supplement initial funding growing out of the ESD/City 2021 planning efforts, including a $19 million program focused on food entrepreneurship anchored around that city's historic City Market area along Pine Avenue; a $15 million program to restore, highlight and promote various heritage and community anchor facilities; and $5M of small business assistance programs in the aforementioned commercial district target areas.

Rochester

A combined $80 million effort in Rochester, which could include major additional investments in that city's ongoing waterfront efforts, such as ROC the Riverway and High Falls State Park; further support/expansion of a multi-faceted workforce training programs/facilities; and targeted small business assistance along commercial corridors in that city's most disadvantaged neighborhoods.

"This public-private partnership will be a catalyst for economic development throughout these communities, and will serve as a model for cities across the nation. As we build back better than ever from the COVID pandemic, this holistic strategy will help lift up the most underserved neighborhoods in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Rochester. New York State will continue to take bold action to transform communities and build a stronger, fairer future for all New Yorkers." - Governor Kathy Hochul

"I thank Governor Hochul for continuing our collaboration on the East Side with this innovative funding initiative that will drive $180 million to Buffalo neighborhoods and sites such as the Broadway Market, Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, and MLK Park, I also thank the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and the other private entities which are providing major investments on Buffalo's East Side. These funds build upon and complement the investments my Administration has made driven by the input of residents and businesses on the East Side." - City of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown