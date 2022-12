NEW YORK (WKBW) — Detective Richard Lundberg received a painting Thursday of retired Erie County Sheriff's Office K9 Haso.

Haso was shot and killed in April by a farmer who mistakenly took the dog for a wild coyote.

The painting was made by renowned artist Amy Winter of Denver, Colorado and the idea originated from John and Sally Zerfas along with Erie County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit reserve Deputy Neil and Shannon Lipke.