Despite opposition, Governor Hochul stands firm on natural gas phase out plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul's Climate Action Plan is a huge undertaking. Despite opposition from within her own party, she's standing firm and moving forward with it.

"We'll do it in a smart way, a way that transitions in the right time frame, but also shame on us if we don't act now, this is for our kids and their kids," said Hochul.

53% of people say they do not support the proposal, according to a new Siena College Poll. Last week, members of the Buffalo Common Council voiced their concerns about the plan.

Buffalo Common Council Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt stresses the need for more education on the topic



"There's a lot of problems here that have not been thought out. Maybe they have for NYC, but they have not for Buffalo and WNY," said Common Council Member Joe Golombek.

Governor Hochul says this change is overdue, but can't happen overnight. Before any big switch to electric, she says we first have to lay down transmission lines to make that possible.

"These projects are well underway, but nothing's gonna happen until we're ready to make that transition and ultimately, people's bills will be lower," said Hochul.

And to keep bills low throughout the transition, she says there's money set aside in her proposed budget to help people out.

She emphasized many times that this is a transition and one that won't be easy. But she also wanted to dispel myths, clarifying that no one will come and take your stove away.

WKBW Staff Natural gas may be a thing of the past, with the state's new scoping plan



While the details are still being worked out, it is definitely happening.

"We're the first generation that's really feeling the effects of climate change, truly, we're seeing it with our storms and what's happening all across the country. We're also the last generation that can do something about it," said Hochul.