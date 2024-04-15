Deputies: Dunkirk man made $90,000 by selling fuel he stole from a local business

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Dunkirk man is charged with Grand Larceny, accused of taking fuel and selling it at his own rate.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Matthew Weaver was taking gasoline and diesel fuel from a business in the Town of Sheridan.

During an investigation in March, authorities say they found Weaver had been taking fuel and selling it since October 2023. They say he kept the proceeds of the stolen fuel, which totaled more than $90,000.

Weaver turned himself into the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Monday for arraignment.