Depew Union Free School District names Dr. Douglas Whelan interim superintendent

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Late last week Dr. Hank Stopinski, the Superintendent of the Depew Union Free School District, announced his retirement in a letter to the school community.
On Wednesday, the district named Dr. Douglas Whelan interim superintendent and said he will take on the role on January 1, 2024. Stopinski's last day will be December 31, 2023.
According to the district, Whelan previously served in the Starpoint School District and assisted other districts recently in various interim roles.
“We thank Dr. Stopinski for his efforts as Superintendent of Depew Schools and wish him well in his retirement,” Sheff said. “We look forward to working with Dr. Whelan as he leads our District for the remainder of the school year.”