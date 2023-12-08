Superintendent of Depew Union Free School District announces retirement in letter to school community

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dr. Hank Stopinski, the Superintendent of the Depew Union Free School District, has announced his retirement in a letter to the school community.

7 News obtained a copy of the letter, Stopinski said he has decided to resign for the purpose of retirement at an earlier date than he intended when he accepted the position.

According to Stopinski, his retirement will be effective January 1, 2024.

