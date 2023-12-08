Superintendent of Depew Union Free School District announces retirement in letter to school community

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dr. Hank Stopinski, the Superintendent of the Depew Union Free School District, has announced his retirement in a letter to the school community.
7 News obtained a copy of the letter, Stopinski said he has decided to resign for the purpose of retirement at an earlier date than he intended when he accepted the position.
According to Stopinski, his retirement will be effective January 1, 2024.
You can read the full letter below.
Depew School Community,
I have decided to resign for the purpose of retirement at an earlier date than I intended when I accepted the position as Superintendent of Schools. It has been an honor to get to know the students as well as the staff that work so hard to service this wonderful school community. I am proud of the work we have done together and look forward to seeing what comes next. It has been a pleasure working with you over the past 18 months and wish you the best of luck in the future.
I will be starting the next phase of my journey effective January 1, 2024. The Board of Education will provide further communication regarding an interim superintendent who will lead the District after my retirement.
Sincerely,
Hank