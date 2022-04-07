Depew teacher charged following incident involving six-year-old student at Cayuga Heights Elementary School

Watch
Posted at 4:32 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 16:32:14-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A teacher at Cayuga Heights Elementary School in the Depew school district has been arraigned on charges following an incident that happened at the school in February.

James Czerwinski, 56, of Williamsville, was arraigned on March 30 on one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of second-degree harassment. The charges are a misdemeanor and a violation.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Czerwinski is accused of grabbing a six-year-old boy by the shoulder and pulling him into a hallway at Cayuga Heights Elementary School. The boy fell and hit his head. The incident happened on February 17 just before 3 p.m., while Czerwinski was on the job as a teacher. The boy is a student at the school.

Czerwinski was released following arraignment because the charges against him do not qualify for bail. He is due back in court on May 4.

The charges against Czerwinski carry a maximum penalty of one year in jail.

According to the Depew School Board agenda for Thursday night's meeting, the board is expected to accept Czerwinski's resignation from his position at the school. If accepted, his resignation would take effect on April 9.

