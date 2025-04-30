Depew man sentenced to prison for deadly crash in West Seneca

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 34-year-old Zachary P. Poisson of Depew was sentenced Wednesday to an indeterminate sentence of 2 ½ to 7 ½ years in prison, with his driver's license permanently revoked, after a deadly crash in West Seneca.

The district attorney's office said that on July 24, 2023, Poisson was driving under the influence of cocaine on Clinton Street in West Seneca when he crossed the center line, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle. The other driver, 49-year-old David Sion of Eden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In March 2025, Poisson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, one count of third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. You can watch our original reporting in the video below or read more here.