Depew man pleads guilty to manslaughter in crash that killed another driver in West Seneca in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Depew man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including manslaughter, in a crash that killed another driver in West Seneca in 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 33-year-old Zachary P. Poisson pleaded guilty in NYS Supreme Court to the following charges:



One count of second-degree manslaughter

One count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter

One count of third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Erie County District Attorney's Office

The district attorney's office said on July 24, 2023, Poisson was driving east on Clinton Street in West Seneca while under the influence of cocaine and he crossed the center line and caused a head-on collision with a vehicle that was driving west. 49-year-old David Sion of Eden, the driver of the other vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Poisson remains held without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 30 and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.