Depew man found guilty on all counts in 2021 murder of ex-wife

Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 12, 2023
DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Depew man was found guilty of one count of murder in the second degree and one count of aggravated criminal contempt.

On Nov. 20, 2021, the defendant, 40-year-old Sayed Nasir, unlawfully entered the home of his ex-wife on North Creek Drive in Depew.

Nasir entered while knowingly in violation of an existing order of protection. Nasir stabbed his ex-wife numerous times after entering the home.

The victim, 33-year-old Nazeefa D. Tahir, died at the scene. The crime occurred while Tahir was home alone and planning to host a party for their child later that day.

Nasir will face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison during his sentencing on August 7. He continues to be held without bail.

