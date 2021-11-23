Depew man charged in murder of ex-wife

DEPEW, NY (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announcing the arraignment Monday night of Sayed Nasir, 38, of Depew.

Nasir was arraigned before a Depew Village Justice on the following charges:

One count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony)

One count of Burglary in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)

One count of Aggravated Criminal Contempt (Class “D” felony)



DA Flynn says it is “alleged that on November 20, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the defendant unlawfully entered the home of his ex-wife, knowingly in violation of a no-contact order of protection, on North Creek Drive in the Village of Depew.”

It is also alleged that once inside the home, Nasir “intentionally caused the death of his ex-wife, 33-year-old Nazeefa D. Tahir, by stabbing her multiple times.”

The woman's body was found Saturday afternoon in her North Creek home.

Nasir is scheduled to return to court Friday at 10 a.m. for a felony hearing. He’s currently being held without bail

In a separate court appearance, Nasir was also arraigned on a violation of probation Monday afternoon before State Supreme Court Justice Mark A. Montour.

He is accused of violating a five-year ‘no-contact order of protection’ that was issued for his ex-wife following “a previous domestic violence-related conviction.”

That incident occurred back on May 8, 2021, when police responded to a home on North Creek Drive in the Village of Depew for a reported domestic incident. The defendant admitted to unlawfully entering the home where he engaged in physical contact with the female victim during an argument.

In October the defendant pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor) and was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to participate in a 26-week domestic violence program.

The DA’s says as part of the sentence, a no-contact order of protection was issued for the victim, which remained in effect until October 2026.

Justice Montour remanded the defendant without bail. Nasir is scheduled to return on this case on Monday, December 13 at 9:30 a.m.

