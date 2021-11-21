Watch
Depew Police investigating homicide on North Creek Drive

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 10:33 PM, Nov 20, 2021
DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a media release from the Depew Police Department, a woman is dead after a domestic dispute.

Police said they were called to a home on North Creek Drive in the village after someone called 911. When they arrived, they found a woman dead in the home.

A suspect is in custody, according to police. They did not say who that person is. Police say there is no threat to the public.

Police have not released the name of the woman. Investigators are holding off on publicly naming the woman until her family is notified.

