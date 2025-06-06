Depew man accused of intentionally crashing through gate at Buffalo Airport now facing federal charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Depew man accused of intentionally crashing his vehicle through a gate at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is now facing federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 45-year-old James R. Muench Jr. was charged by criminal complaint with entering an aircraft area at the airport by forcefully ramming his vehicle through a closed security gate and entering the secure aircraft operational area.

Muench is accused of driving up to the gate and intentionally crashing and ramming it multiple times. After breaking through, he allegedly drove to the aircraft operational area without authorization, evading the security procedures or restrictions in place.

Depew man accused of intentionally crashing through gate at Buffalo Airport facing multiple charges

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the vehicle was observed driving through various secure parts of the airport, including:



The airfield

Aircraft taxiways

The passenger ramp, where commercial aircraft are usually docked when transporting passengers

The airport runway where aircraft take off and land

Officials said Muench made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was released on conditions. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Muench was previously charged with the following:

