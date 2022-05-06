Depew holds 8th Annual Lunch Hero Day

DEPEW, NY (WKBW) — The Depew Union Free School District has once again honored their food service workers at the 8th Annual Lunch Hero Day.

The Depew nutrition professionals work tirelessly to prepare healthy food while adhering to strict nutrition standards and navigate student allergies.

"From their warm and compassionate welcoming environment that they provide in the cafeteria to the personal touch that they deliver with every student's meal, to how they encourage our kids to eat healthier; Depew's nutritional professionals are truly heroes to our school-community and deserve to be recognized," said Dr. Jeffrey Rabey, superintendent.

Students created cards, posters, and artwork, as well as given gifts to show their appreciation. This year first grade classrooms made class books for the nutritional staff.

"The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school breakfast and lunch are the most important and nutrient-rich meals of their day," said Barbara Albi, Depew's Food Service Director.

This is the tenth year Lunch Hero Day has been celebrated nationally.