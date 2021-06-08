Dent Neurologic Institute offering new Alzheimer's treatment following historic FDA approval

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dent Neurologic Institute is now offering a new Alzheimer's treatment, following FDA approval on Monday.

The drug, called aducanumab, is the first Alzheimer's drug to be approved by the FDA in almost two decades. It is designed to slow the progression of Alzheimer's, a disease for which there is no known cure. Questions remain about the drug's effectiveness. In its approval process, the FDA reviewed the results of two major studies. One showed the drug to work, and one did not show the drug to work.

A spokesperson from Dent tells 7 Eyewitness News the institute will offer the drug as an infusion treatment for younger patients, specifically those with early onset of memory disorders like Alzheimer's.

According to Dent, the drug is covered to some extent by insurance now that it has FDA approval. It requires prior authorization from the insurer before treatment.

Dent but hopes to become the first to treat patients with aducanumab outside of clinical testing. It expects to receive the drug in the coming weeks and is currently finding the right patient to be the first to receive the drug.