Demolition begins at former Voelker's Bowling Alley in Buffalo

Demolition is now underway at the former Voelker's Bowling Alley in Buffalo. Located at the intersection of Amherst Street and Elmwood Avenue, it has been vacant since it closed in 2021.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Demolition is now underway at the former Voelker's Bowling Alley in Buffalo.

Located at the intersection of Amherst Street and Elmwood Avenue, it has been vacant since it closed in 2021 and has become an eyesore.

In August 2024, the owner reached an agreement with a development company to build a five-story apartment building with retail space.

"One of the things that's important to us is that we sort of 'pay homage' back to the institution that was the bowling alley. And right now, our plan is to incorporate commercial space on the ground floor and hopefully have some bowling alleys," developer Connor Kenney said when we spoke to him in August 2024.

Below is a rendering of the project that was shared with 7 News in August 2024.

In October 2024, neighbors attending a community meeting and expressed concerns about the project.

