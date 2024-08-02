‘I’m encouraged’: Proposed redevelopment plan for former Voelker’s Bowling Alley

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There is finally a redevelopment plan being proposed for a former beloved bowling alley in Buffalo.

7News learning the owner of the former Voelker’s Bowling at the corner of Elmwood and Amherst Street, that has been closed a few years ago, is now working with a developer to bring a brand-new mixed-use building to that popular corner.

WKBW Former Voelker's Bowling Alley at Amherst & Elmwood in Buffalo.

"I’m encouraged,” declared Paul Gorski, Buffalo resident.

The former Voelker’s Bowling Alley has become a huge eyesore, but the owner has forged an agreement with a development company to build a five-story apartment building, with a possible restaurant and a little nostalgia — if you miss those bowling lanes.

“One of the things that's important to us is that we sort of ‘pay homage’ back to the institution that was the bowling alley. And right now, our plan is to incorporate commercial space on the ground floor and hopefully have some bowling alleys,” explained Connor Kenney, developer.

WKBW Former bowling alley.

Connor Kenney, who’s in Buffalo, works with the national developer called SAA|EVI. He told me the former site was coming down soon.

“The demolition will occur probably in the next month so that building will be coming down. Right now, it's not structurally sound. It’s a bit of a safety hazard,” responded Kenney.

WKBW Connor Kenney, a developer with SAA|EVI.

The proposed building would run along a stretch of Elmwood Avenue and then turn the corner at Amherst Street.

“They’re anticipating approximately five floors, 230 rental units with a first floor that would include some retail,” described Joe Golobmek, North District Common Council member.

WKBW Rendering of the proposed building.

Common Council member Joe Golombek says a small community meeting was held Thursday night to show renderings.

“I think that there's still some tweaking that needs to be made. But you know -- you know, some people were freaking out. It's going to be lower (income). It's going to be for moderate income,” noted Golombek,

WKBW North District Common Council member Joe Golombek.

“So right now, this is the most promising redevelopment we've seen for this corner?” Buckley asked the lawmaker. “Yes, yeah, absolutely, you know, because that's one of the things people will call my office and say, ‘Oh, I fell in love at Voelker’s, oh, I had my first kiss at Voelker’s, my first date was at Voelker’s, I want to keep the bowling lanes’. The bowling lanes are gone five, six years ago from the current owners. that's not going to be a bowling alley,” responded Golombek.

Getting buy-in from the neighborhood will be key. But already the council member's Facebook post has some calling the proposed building “ugly”.

But I talked to Paul Gorski. who has lived nearby on Amherst Street for 25 years. He likes the project.

WKBW Paul Gorski, Amherst Street resident.

“It's a great project,” replied Gorski. “Having apartments there, I think particularly affordable apartments -- there's bus transportation, you're on a major bus route. You can walk to Wegmans you can walk to Tops. There’s a lot of things going for it. Their trying to be sensitive to what the neighborhood would be interested in, at least the impression I get.”

Connor says he grew up in the neighborhood and is very sensitive to the future redevelopment.

Voelker's Facebook page Outside the former bowling alley.

“There's a sentimental value to this particular project. I think we're going to put a lot of time and effort into making sure we do this the right way and create a product that I think we will be proud of and the community can be proud of,” described Connor.

A larger community meeting will be held in the future. Kenney tells me they will soon present the project to the city and construction isn't expected for a couple of years.

