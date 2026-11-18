BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The race to succeed Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is beginning to take shape, with several Democrats expressing interest in the position and others still weighing their options.

Amherst Town Supervisor Sean Lavin confirmed Wednesday that he is interested in running for county executive. Lavin, who took office as Amherst supervisor in January, says he has already started reaching out to Democratic leaders across Erie County to make his case.

"There's an open position for county executive coming up in the near future. I've certainly expressed interest in it as a strong candidate for that replacement for Mark Poloncarz, and that's what I'm working on," Lavin said.

Lavin says he is scheduled to meet with the Erie County Democratic Committee in December. He expects any formal announcement about a potential campaign would come after that meeting.

Meanwhile, Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick says he is taking a more cautious approach to his own potential candidacy.

Hardwick announced earlier this month that he was interested in running for county executive but now says he is in what he describes as the "slow lane."

Hardwick says complex staffing issues involving his Chief of Staff Jessica Schuster and Deputy Comptroller Tim Callan have slowed his plans.

"We had some problems with some people who were very opposed to me running... thought they didn't want to see a divisive primary, that it would divide the party, and they were planning to leave," Hardwick said.

Hardwick says those issues are being addressed and insists he is still in the race.

"I'm still in the race. I anticipate in a month or so I'll be back at it full throttle, at least I hope I will," Hardwick said.

More Democrats considering a run

As Lavin and Hardwick consider their next steps, other potential candidates are also emerging.

Erie County Democratic Party Chair Jeremy Zellner confirmed he has spoken with Assemblymember Pat Burke about Burke's interest in seeking the party's endorsement.

Current Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera is also expected to formally announce her interest this weekend.

"I think the deputy county executive is announcing on Saturday and obviously basically in the job now, handling the duties for the county executive when he's not in town, and has a lifetime of public service," Zellner said.

WATCH: Democrats weighing runs for Erie County executive as field begins to take shape

Democrats weighing runs for Erie County executive as field begins to take shape

Zellner says an open seat naturally generates interest from potential candidates.

"Any time you have an open seat, you're going to have a lot of interest," Zellner said.

What's next?

The Erie County Democratic Committee plans to begin interviewing potential candidates seeking the party's endorsement on December 8.

Zellner says the committee hopes to make its endorsement sometime in January, and no later than February, as the process of getting candidates on the ballot begins that month.

So far, no Republican candidates have openly expressed interest in a potential campaign.

