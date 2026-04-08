BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has learned that Delta Sonic is working with the New York State Department of Transportation to address potholes at the entrances of five of its Western New York locations.

One of the locations is on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls, where potholes have been a persistent problem for residents. Derek Heid covers Niagara County and spoke to residents about the potholes last week. You can find his story here.

According to a Delta Sonic spokesperson, the road in front of the entrances will be reinforced with concrete to protect against the freeze and thaw cycle that comes from customer cars leaving the car wash in the winter.

WATCH: Delta Sonic working with NYSDOT to address potholes at 5 of its WNY locations

Delta Sonic working with NYSDOT to address potholes at 5 of its WNY locations

Delta Sonic would not normally be allowed to do any work on the roads, so coordination with NYSDOT was needed. Delta Sonic said this stems from the company's requests for the potholes to be addressed.

The project will begin as soon as the hot patch is available from local asphalt plants.