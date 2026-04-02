NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Potholes have been a persistent problem for neighbors across Niagara Falls this Spring. The city told 7 News the weather still hasn’t cooperated enough to address them.

Off Pine Avenue, I met Sheri Reed and Debra Hall inside the New Hair Innovations Salon. The two told me about some of their biggest pothole concerns around the city.

“Every year they get worse and worse. This year, it’s extremely bad, especially in our alleys too,” Reed said. “You can’t even drive straight. I mean, you have to dodge these potholes like you wouldn’t believe.”

“This city has got to get its act together and get it cleaned up,” Hall said. “Get more people out there and get these roads fixed.”

Below you'll find some of the potholes and rough roads I came across.

WKBW Pine Ave. has several potholes. This one is right in front of the New Hair Innovations Salon.

WATCH: Concerns over Niagara Falls road conditions, when will the city address them?

'Potholes all over': Concerns over Niagara Falls road conditions, when will the city address them?

WKBW Residents on Independence Ave. drive over this string of potholes on a daily basis.

The City of Niagara Falls tells me that it is still waiting on “warmer weather” to patch the holes in city roads.

“We are anxiously waiting for the warmer weather so we can dispatch teams from our Department of Public Works to heat patch potholes across the city as a result of this harsh winter. We appreciate our residents making us aware of potholes that might be a public hazard. The photo passed along to us from Channel 7 is a pothole in an alleyway which will ultimately be repaired, but our priority will be streets and roadways across the City once our crews are able to hot patch, which will occur once asphalt plants open.”

I asked how warm it needs to get before we see those hot patches, but I haven’t yet heard back.