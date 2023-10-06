'Definitely lifelong friends now': WNY woman and London man brought together by the Buffalo Bills

LONDON, ENGLAND (WKBW) — It's an unlikely pairing, an east Londoner and a woman from Castile, N.Y., but the Buffalo Bills brought Paul Middleton and Jen Hatch together back in 2015.

"I put on Twitter, 'I'm looking for a ticket can anyone help me out?' and then suddenly this person that I never met before, never spoken to, sent me a message saying 'if you find a way to get here I'll give you a ticket'," said Middleton.

Middleton then asked how much and was told, if you come it's free, it's yours.

When he found out the Bills would be playing around the corner from where he grew up in London, he knew he had to return the favor.

"We were like 'no really, we'll get a hotel' and he's like 'no, you're staying with us and I'm not taking no for an answer'," said Hatch.

So they've been exploring all week long and they let me crash their tour of the Tower of London and took me to lunch.

M.Manze's is known for its pie, mash and gravy. Unfortunately, they're also known for... jellied eel. A delicacy? Yes. Good? No. Jen agrees.

Maybe it's because of the food in London, his love of Bills Mafia, or both, but Middleton says he can't get enough of what we have in Western New York.

"I absolutely adore it," said Middleton and said he would 100% make the move to WNY.

But until then, he knows he always has a place to stay in Wyoming County.