Deep South Taco announces it will move to 'new area' after 10 years in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Deep South Taco announced on social media that it will move its operation to a "new area," after 10 years in Downtown Buffalo.

In the post, Deep South Taco said the future of the Ellicott Street location will belong to a "great friend" as "Danny Littieri and team have asked to open an establishment in our space, and we have decided to move our operation to a new area."

No information was given on where the "new area" would be.

The post continued on to say: "We are grateful for our loyal employees and our loyal customers throughout these years. We are truly thankful for all the support and great times we have shared! We feel blessed to have a great friend take this location forward."

In October 2024, Deep South Taco announced the closure of its Hertel Avenue location after nine years to relocate to a new location. The new location has yet to be announced.