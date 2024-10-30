Deep South Taco to close Hertel Avenue location and relocate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Deep South Taco announced Wednesday that it will close its doors on Hertel Avenue after nine years and relocate to a new location.

"We are very grateful for all the years and fun we have had at Hertel," they said in a Facebook statement. "We will miss our times there but look forward to seeing you at Ellicott Street."

The property and building have been sold, according to the Facebook statement. The new location has yet to be announced.

The Ellicott Street location will remain open for dine-in, take-out and catering.