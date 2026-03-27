BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons kicked off their season on Friday at Sahlen Field with plenty of sunshine and a dedicated fanbase ready for baseball.

Despite an 8-0 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, fans embraced the tradition and fun of opening day.

The early spring chill could not keep dedicated fans away. Because the temperature did not reach the team's 50-degree guarantee, every fan in attendance received a free ticket for a future game.

"I love coming to the Bisons. I've been coming since I was a little kid," said Jennifer Franklin. "We're Buffalonians, we can handle this."

"Hey, it's Buffalo. We live, eat, sleep and breathe sports," said John Carpenter.

"I'll always come out here for them. No matter what," said Ryan Waltos. "Just to get into the stadium early and take in all the stuff they have around here."

WATCH: Dedicated fans kick off opening day for the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field

Dedicated fans kick off opening day for the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field

Opening Day offered plenty to experience, including Buster Bison delivering high fives, a magnetic schedule giveaway and a ceremonial first pitch from Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen.

"The beautiful people. People eating hot dogs, hamburgers, talking to each other. You know, talking about the game," said Gilbert Lorenzo.

The game also gave fans a chance to reconnect with longtime friends, including Tom 'Conehead' Girot, who is beginning his 46th season as a Bisons vendor. Girot adapted his famous guarantee for the spring weather.

"Get a warm beer from me. You drink it for free. A little different today," said Girot. "The Conehead guarantee today is warmer days are coming."

"The people, the atmosphere, everything, it's just a lot of fun to be out here," said Vicky Kotak.

"Love the Bisons, want to back them, and it's a nice day out," said John Kotak.