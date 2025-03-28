DEC appeals court decision on Albert the Alligator case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has appealed a court decision that stated the DEC must process Tony Cavallaro's application to keep Albert the Alligator.

In February, a judge ruled that the previous denial of Cavallaro's application was improper and said if the DEC did not process the application within 30 days, it would be deemed as approved and Albert the Alligator would be returned to Cavallaro.

Late last year, Cavallaro and his attorneys challenged the DEC's decision to deny the license to own Albert. They claimed the March 2024 seizure of the 750-pound alligator from Cavallaro's Hamburg home was excessive.