Day of basketball for Ken-Ton Schools about much more than final score

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fans packed into the gym for a big day of basketball at Kenmore East High School on Monday but on this day success was measured more in smiles than points.

For the first time in Ken-Ton School history the district held a unified basketball game during the school day to allow teachers, students and families to enjoy a fun day of competition.

Jeff Wick

"It's an excellent way to combine our special ed population with our general ed population and get everyone included in playing the same sport" says Trevor Brown, Principal at Kenmore East, "It's competitive, but it's also still fun and inclusive, and that's what's really awesome here."

Ken-Ton Schools Brothers Kubrick and Quentin Santercole of Kenmore East speak with 7 News before the Ken-Ton unified basketball game on Monday.

"I just like that everyone is coming to just have fun," said Addisyn Vandewater, a 10th grader and part of the Kenmore West team, "It's a really positive environment and everyone is just cheering for everyone."

Vandewater, who also plays varsity basketball for Kenmore West, was working with one of her classmates and teammates Nate Fuller during warm ups. Fuller has been playing unified basketball since the 8th grade.

Ken-Ton Schools Kenmore West 10th grader Nate Fuller speaks with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo at the Ken-Ton Unified Basketball Game.

"Today what is going on is a lot of students from Kenmore East are coming down to watch us and they have a cool band going on. It's going to be a really big game like a pep rally," said Fuller, "What I like about basketball is making it easy to get it in the basket and helping us win."

The back and forth game was filled with plenty of music and cheers.

Kenmore East was led by Timmy Chatman Jr. who had 8 points, but in the end Kenmore West held on for a 30-26 win on a day everyone felt victorious.

"It's like wow, I feel so supported for the people who are watching me, and I'm getting better as they are cheering me on," said Fuller who had 7 points.

"We have an excellent atmosphere," said Brown, "It's Kenmore East in a nutshell. Having fun, having people get involved, and having a good time."

