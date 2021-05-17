Dash's Market to drop mask requirement starting Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dash's Market, a locally owned supermarket chain with four locations in Western New York, will follow New York state and CDC guidance and drop its mask mandate for all customers and employees starting Wednesday.

Federal guidance states fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or socially distance indoors in most settings. Dash's will operate on the honor system, said Dash's Director of Operations Mark Mahoney.

A spokesperson for Tops Markets said the chain is still reviewing the guidance and has not yet made a decision.

"We are currently seeking to understand all aspects of a potential change in our mask requirements before any modifications are made," said Kathy Sautter, Public and Media Relations Manager.

A representative from Wegmans says the chain has no change to its mandatory mask policy at this time.

Lexington Cooperative Market will continue to require face coverings for now.

"At the Co-op, we will continue to require masks for all staff and customers until further notice," said general manager Tim Bartlett. "As of today, just over 40% of Erie County residents are fully vaccinated. As always, we will reevaluate this policy as the situation evolves. The safety of our staff and customers continues to be our top priority."

A growing number of national retailers, including Walmart, Target, Trader Joe's and Costco, have announced they will follow CDC guidance and no longer require customers or employees to wear face coverings.

