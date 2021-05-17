Mask mandates to be lifted for vaccinated people in most settings in New York State starting Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following updated guidance issued by the CDC on Thursday, New York State is lifting mask requirements in most situations starting Wednesday

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during a COVID-19 briefing on Monday morning.

Under new state rules, people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go maskless in most settings, as mentioned in the CDC guidance issued last Thursday. Anyone who is fully vaccinated will no longer need face coverings indoors or outdoors.

There are exceptions, where masks will still be required:



public transportation

nursing homes

homeless shelters

correctional facilities

schools

health care facilities

Individual businesses can still require masks on their property.

Anyone who is unvaccinated or immunocompromised must continue to wear a mask and socially distance.

"Fully vaccinated" is defined as having received either the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, at least two weeks ago.