"Darkorners" haunted house in Kenmore returns to 376 Hamilton Blvd.

KENMORE, NY (WKBW-TV) — Kyle Mecca created a haunted house called "Darkorners" in his yard for a number of years and then put it on hiatus. In 2019 his mother Kathy was diagnosed with lung cancer and enouraged Kyle to resurrect "Darkorners".

Kyle says "January 2020 rolled around and she passed away and we said we have to do it now and we have to find a charity that is fitting for her memory."

"Darkorners" became more than a "haunted house". It's a three day charity event and a tribute to Kyle's mom. There is no charge to visit and all proceeds go to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.

Kyle says last year "Darkorners" raised five thousand dollars and he hopes to raise even more this year. What would his mom say about this? He says "I think she would be speechless and I know she's still with us every step of the way."

DARKORNERS is at 376 Hamilton Blvd. in Kenmore and runs October 29-31-beginning each evening at 7pm. You can get more information about DARKORNERS at their Facebook Page.

