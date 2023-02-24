Dan’s Kennels to close after nearly 30 years in business

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — After nearly 30 years in business, Dan's Kennels has closed its doors.

The owner made the announcement on his website February 13.

I have made the decision to close my business after almost 30 years.



I am so thankful to all my customers for their endless support from the Western New York area and beyond.



The smiles on peoples faces and the joy of one getting a new puppy, is something I will always cherish.



Seeing young kids come in with their parents years ago and then come in as an adult to get their own new family member, was also very nice to see. It made me realize I was getting older (LOL).



The updates from customers of photos and endless messages about their dog was one thing I loved the most.



I gave my all to run a clean and healthy kennel. There were many sacrifices over the years.



Time just flies by, so now it’s time to enjoy my own pets, my wife and family.



I wish you all the best with your faithful companions. From the bottom of my heart, thank you again to all that have supported my business over the years. It has been a pleasure.



Dan



A petition was made in 2020 in an effort to shut down Dan's Kennels for alleged animal abuse. The petition gained over 29,000 signatures.