DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Danceability, a nonprofit organization, empowers adults and children with special needs through the art of dance and movement.

What started as a small program in 2007 has grown into a community of more than 200 dancers. The program continues to expand, offering dance, fitness and musical theater to participants of all ages.

For Jocelyn Kuchta, Danceability is a place where her confidence has grown step by step over the last six years.

"Just learning how to dance, learning how to be myself, and just think, you know, oh, you can do this. Don't ever, don't ever think you can't, because you can," Kuchta said.

The organization focuses on building relationships and providing a comprehensive support system for families.

WATCH: Danceability empowers individuals with special needs through dance and fitness

Danceability empowers individuals with special needs through dance and fitness

"Not only are we a dance studio, but we consider ourselves a resource for families with special needs individuals. We provide so much more than dance. We provide support, networking, resources, a listening ear," a representative said.

At the heart of the program are relationships like the one between Kuchta and her cousin, Mackenzie, who volunteers with the organization.

"This is a great company, and what they do for everyone here. So we just have a blast. We come in, we have so much fun," Mackenzie said. "We get to learn a dance that we get to put on for everyone at the end of the year, our family, our friends, gets to watch it, and we have a great time."

"A lot goes into creating the environment that we think is best to meet a dancer's needs. We do what we can to put together classes that we think will be the best, you know, most supportive place for every single person, you know," a representative said.

For Kuchta, that support has turned into self-belief.

"I will come here, and I will never doubt myself coming here and learning how to dance. If you do it wrong, it's okay. It's okay to make a mistake. You'll just do it over, and that's okay," Kuchta said.

Danceability's 19th annual performance is set for Saturday, May 9, at Kenmore West High School, with shows at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The organization is always looking for volunteers and community support. More information, including tickets, can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

